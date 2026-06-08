Geetu Mohandas Birthday: Team ‘Toxic’ Celebrates Its Captain With Special BTS Footage From Film Shoot (Watch Video)

On the occasion of director Geetu Mohandas’ birthday, the team of Toxic shared a special behind-the-scenes video from the film's set, offering audiences a rare glimpse into the filmmaker’s creative process and commanding presence.

The birthday special showcases Geetu in her element — calling the shots, orchestrating large-scale action sequences, guiding performances and leading a massive crew with confidence and precision. Accompanied by the message, “Behind every shot that hit different, every silence that said more than dialogue ever could, there she was! Happy birthday @geetu_mohandas,” the video celebrates the filmmaker and her commanding, hands-on approach to bringing Toxic to life, one of the most ambitious films mounted in Indian cinema. 'Toxic': Yash Says Geetu Mohandas’ Female Gaze Gives Film Completely Fresh Emotional Texture.

‘Toxic’ Team Releases BTS Video Celebrating Geetu Mohandas on Her Birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KVN Productions (@kvn.productions)

Far more than a behind-the-scenes peek, the footage highlights the scale of the film while showcasing Geetu in action. As one of the very few female filmmakers in India to helm a project of this magnitude and global ambition, she stands at the centre of a massive production, confidently leading from the front and steering every aspect of the filmmaking process. The visuals capture a director deeply involved in every detail, balancing creative vision with operational command while navigating expansive sets, intricate action sequences, and a large-scale international production. ‘Toxic’: Geethu Mohandas Unveils Darrell D’Silva As ‘Salvador’ in Yash-Led Action Epic (View Post).

About 'Toxic'

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups stars Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic continues to make headlines for its scale, ambition, and unique creative vision. The film is set to release worldwide soon, with audiences eagerly awaiting one of the most anticipated cinematic events in Indian cinema.