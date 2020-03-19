Has Alia Bhatt Backed Out of SS Rajamouli’s RRR?

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

RRR marks Alia Bhatt’s debut in south cinema. Fans of this Bollywood actress are extremely excited to see her in RRR, a film directed by SS Rajamouli. This upcoming magnum opus features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead. While all are waiting to hear more updates on this project, speculations are doing rounds that Alia Bhatt as backed out of RRR. Is that true? Read further to know more. These Vintage Stills Are Claimed To Be Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt's Looks From RRR.

Due to coronavirus outbreak, the makers of RRR have delayed the Pune schedule, and since Alia Bhatt has other projects lined up, the actress is reportedly unable give her dates, as per leading media reports. But this is a bit difficult to agree on as it was on Alia’s birthday, which was on March 15, when the team of RRR not only wished the actress but also mentioned in their post, ‘We can't wait for you to join us!’. Alia Bhatt Celebrates Her 27th Birthday Today, and Here’s A Warm Wish From Team RRR!

Contrary to rumours of Alia Bhatt’s exit from RRR, there’s another update that says that the actress will start shooting for the film in May. A source from the production house was quoted as saying, “Alia is working for RRR and she will be joining the sets of the film in the month of May. 75% of the film has been completed already and Alia plays the key role in the remaining 25%. The film is shaping up really well and makers are happy with it,” reports IBT. Due to COVID-19, many projects have been stalled until further notice. There is no clarity as on when the shooting of several projects will resume.