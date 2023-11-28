Filmmaker and actor Rishab Shetty on Tuesday (Nov 8) said that being nominated for the Golden Peacock Award is a proud moment for the Kantara team. He was interacting with the media on the sidelines of the 54th International Film festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Representing the vibrant and dynamic Kannada film industry, his widely celebrated feature Kantara, of which he is the director, actor and writer, is one of the three Indian films to make it to this year’s list of 15 exceptional films competing for the prestigious Golden Peacock award at IFFI 54. IFFI 2023: Michael Douglas Happily Dances to Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR Song 'Naatu Naatu' at the Event (Watch Video).

Kantara is a 150 mins long Kannada masterpiece that has taken the audiences and critics by storm ever since its release last year. A spell-binding tribute to culture and folklore, Kantara weaves magic as it portrays the complex and dynamic conflict between man and nature, through the magical medium of dance and emotion. Kantara A Legend Chapter 1 First Look: Rishab Shetty Looks Fierce in Teaser of This Upcoming Prequel (Watch Video).

Rishab Shetty at IFFI 2023:

“The audience connected with Kantara because it is a story rooted in the culture of Bharat,” said Shetty.

