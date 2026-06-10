Is Pradeep Ranganathan’s ‘Dude 2’ on the Cards? Director Keerthiswaran Breaks Silence

Exciting news is brewing in the South Indian cinema landscape as director Keerthiswaran, fresh off the success of his debut feature Dude, has revealed he is actively exploring a sequel and is also in the early stages of developing a project with a prominent star. These revelations have set tongues wagging, particularly concerning his potential collaboration with actor Silambarasan TR. ‘Dude’ Movie Review: Pradeep Ranganathan’s Comic Energy Drives This Romantic Entertainer Through Cracks of Its Contrived Screenplay (LatestLY Exclusive).

Keerthiswaran Talks About ‘Dude 2’

Fans of the 2025 romantic comedy-drama Dude, which starred Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, have a new reason to celebrate. Director Keerthiswaran recently confirmed that he has pitched an idea for Dude 2 to Pradeep Ranganathan. "I have pitched an idea to Pradeep Ranganathan for Dude 2, which has the spirit of Dude. If it works out, it will be a sequel or a continuation of the film," Keerthiswaran stated at a recent Behindwoods event.

Released on October 17, 2025, for Diwali, Dude was a significant commercial success, reportedly grossing over INR 100 crore at the box office. The film, which marked Keerthiswaran's directorial debut, resonated well with audiences, further solidifying Pradeep Ranganathan's box-office appeal, making it his third consecutive INR 100-crore grosser following Love Today and Dragon.

While the sequel is still in its nascent stages, with Keerthiswaran clarifying that the idea is currently in a basic form and far from being finalised, the prospect has generated considerable buzz.

Keerthiswaran Hints at a Project With Silambarasan TR

Adding to the excitement, Keerthiswaran also hinted at his next directorial venture, indicating that he is crafting a story that demands a "star." While he refrained from naming the actor, industry insiders and fans are largely speculating that he is referring to none other than Silambarasan TR.

"I am currently working on a story. It has commercial elements, emotions, and a lot more. The script requires a star, and I have such a star in mind. Very soon, we will make an announcement," Keerthiswaran shared. Reports suggest that pre-production for this speculated Silambarasan TR project is already underway, with filming slated to commence by mid-August. Currently, Silambarasan TR is busy with Vetri Maaran's highly anticipated film Arasan. Pradeep Ranganathan Gifts Brand New Car to His Longtime Friend and Director Ramesh Narayanasamy, ‘Dude’ Actor’s Emotional Buddy Moment Wins Hearts (Watch Video).

Discussions are reportedly ongoing with three major production houses Mythri Movie Makers, Sithara Entertainments, and AGS Entertainment to back this ambitious project, with Mythri Movie Makers initially being considered for production. The potential collaboration between Keerthiswaran and Silambarasan TR is generating significant anticipation among audiences eagerly awaiting both the director's sophomore effort and STR's next big-screen outing post Arasan.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 10:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).