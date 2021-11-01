Suriya has won hearts once again by delivering an impeccable performance in Jai Bhim, a film that is based on true events that happened in the early 90s. It is not that Suriya alone took the spot light, but he even led the supporting cast shine through the film as even they played a key role in this hard-hitting courtroom drama. Suriya played the role of advocate Chandru, who fought for the people of Irular community. Jai Bhim Movie Review: Suriya Puts His Best Foot Forward in This Powerful and Increasingly Relevant Legal Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

The other actors who have won hearts are Manikandan and Lijomol Jose. Jai Bhim is indeed filled with powerful characters and a powerful story too. There are numerous moments in the film that will give goosebumps. Critics are going gaga over the team’s performance and Tha Se Gnanavel's direction. Let’s take a look at some of the reviews below shared by critics: Jai Bhim: Suriya Reveals Key Reason for Film’s OTT Release on Amazon Prime Video and How Soorarai Pottru Factored In! (LatestLY Exclusive).

NDTV Movies - The amalgamation of the lead actor's charisma, the urgency of the theme and the force of the no-holds-barred storytelling results in an immersive and riveting film that calls attention to the plight of an oppressed community languishing on the fringes of society.

Hindustan Times - Suriya brings earnestness in his performance and plays the role of a lawyer with a lot of maturity, ensuring that his star image never comes in the way. It’s Manikandan, who leaves you stunned with a gut-wrenching performance. Lijomol Jose as the lone woman standing against system that is rigged against her, is one of the best casting choices in recent times in Tamil cinema.

The News Minute - The screenplay goes back and forth in time but is always cogent, serving to build up suspense without overdoing it. It’s also commendable that it steers clear of unnecessary romance tracks and punch dialogues. The songs, too, don’t disrupt the flow and appear organically.

India Today - Director Tha Se Gnanavel deserves a standing ovation for Jai Bhim. Considering the present situation in India, Jai Bhim comes as a hard-hitting tale not just about the Irular community but also about every marginalised community across India.

Firstpost - Jai Bhim gives us one of the most progressive protagonists in recent times. But what makes it truly unique is that it refuses to make Chandru a messiah of the downtrodden. While our star vehicles are usually committed to making their protagonists demi-gods, this legal drama steers clear of hero worship.

The Hindu - ‘Jai Bhim’ is perhaps one of the boldest films to have come out of Tamil cinema. It doesn’t dare turn its back on hitting where it hurts the most, and its politics is not weighted down by the presence of a star like Suriya.

News 18 - Jai Bhim is thrilling, and could neatly fit into the crime noir with layer after layer peeled to reveal a horrifying truth. It is horrifying because it exposes police atrocity — in its worst form — on on the powerless and illiterate Irula Tribals, who eke out their living by catching rats and snakes.

Jai Bhim is written and directed by Tha Se Gnanavel. The Tamil film that is all set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on November 2 is produced under the banner of 2D Entertainment.

