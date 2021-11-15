Let me start this story with a clarification. TJ Gnanavel's much acclaimed directorial debut Jai Bhim currently has 9.6 IMDb score when you land on its page. But contrary to certain reports, it has not managed to beat The Shawshank Redemption, currently the highest rated movie on IMDb, despite the Hollywood film having a 'lower' score of 9.3. Confused? Suriya's film Jai Bhim might have gotten over 90k votes, making it eligible to be considered for the movie rating aggregate website's top rated movies. Jai Bhim Movie Review: Suriya Puts His Best Foot Forward in This Powerful and Increasingly Relevant Legal Drama.

However, if you go check the site's 'Top Rated Movies' link, The Shawshank Redemption (1994) still ranks on top. The reason is that while Jai Bhim has so many votes, IMDb don't consider all votes as legit. It filters out duplicitous votes and votes from accounts newly created only to vote for a particular film. The same problem happened with Suriya's earlier film, Soorarai Pottru, that despite the high rating, didn't exactly made it to the top of the list.

That said, there is still happy news for Suriya's fans and those of good Tamil cinema. Both Jai Bhim and Soorarai Pottru have made it to IMDb's Top rated 250 movies. At the time of writing this article, only eight Indian films have manages to crack into this ever-changing list, three of them being Aamir Khan-starrers. Jai Bhim: Prakash Raj's Slap-Scene Controversy Explained; Why Suriya's Tamil Film Has Annoyed the Hindi-Speaking Audience on Twitter.

Check out their ranking below:

3 Idiots (2009) - 89th Rank

Taare Zameen Par (2007) - 92nd Rank

Dangal (2016) - 105th Rank

Pather Panchali (1955) - 109th Rank

Jai Bhim (2021) - 120th Rank

Andhadhun (2018) - 204th Rank

Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) - 223rd Rank

Soorarai Pottru (2020) - 250th Rank

While on this list, you can check the IMDb rating that the site has considered for Jai Bhim, and that comes to 8.2 rating. However, having observing this list for some time, Jai Bhim has been certainly rising the ranks. On November 13, it was placed at 135th position, and now it has managed to climb 15 ranks. Jai Bhim: Suriya's Film Accused of Showing Vanniyar Community in Bad Light, PMK Files Defamation Suit Against The Superstar.

Jai Bhim has Suriya play Justice Chandru, a real-life advocate-activist, now retired judge, and is based on a case that he had handled in the '90s about a Irula man killed in police custody. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the movie also stars Lijomol Jose, Prakash Raj, Rajisha Vijayan, Rao Ramesh, Guru Somasundaram and Manikandan.

