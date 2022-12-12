It is superstar Rajinikanth's 72nd Birthday and the makers of Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer dropped the first look teaser of Thailavar at a perfect moment. The actor will be seen as Jailer Muthuvel Pandian in this action-packed entertainer and his entry scene is quite captivating. Rajinikanth Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan Wishes Happy Birthday to the ‘Coolest., Swaggiest, Humblest Star of Stars’ Thalaivar.

Jailer Teaser

