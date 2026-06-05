‘Jana Nayagan’ Piracy Row: Six More Arrested for Leaking Footage From Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s Farewell Film

The ongoing investigation into the piracy of Jana Nayagan, the highly anticipated final film starring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, has seen a significant breakthrough with the arrest of six more individuals. This latest development, confirmed by the Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing on June 4, 2026, brings the total number of arrests in the case to 16. The extensive leak of the political action thriller, which was billed as Vijay's cinematic farewell before his full-fledged foray into politics, has sent shockwaves across the South Indian film industry since it surfaced in April. Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Finally Gets a New Release Date After Months of Legal Battle? Find Out.

Six Arrested in ‘Jana Nayagan’ Leak

The Cyber Crime Wing has been relentless in its pursuit of those responsible for disseminating the unauthorised content. The latest six arrests were made as part of a continuing crackdown, following an intensive probe into the online circulation of the unreleased film. Authorities stated that the accused were allegedly involved in sharing and distributing the leaked footage through various digital channels.

The initial wave of arrests began shortly after the film was entirely leaked online on April 9, 2026. Six individuals were apprehended on April 12, 2026, for uploading and circulating pirated copies through cloud platforms and shared links. Subsequently, around April 15, 2026, three more arrests were made, including a freelance assistant editor who reportedly gained unauthorised access to an editing studio and stole the film's data.

A cable operator in Coimbatore was also arrested for illegally airing the film on a local television channel, bringing the total number of arrests at that point to ten. The police have reiterated their warning against sharing copyrighted material, emphasising that strict legal action will be taken against those involved in digital piracy.

More About ‘Jana Nayagan’

Jana Nayagan (transl. 'People's Hero') holds immense significance for fans as it marks the final cinematic appearance of C. Joseph Vijay before he assumed the role of Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister on May 10, 2026. Vijay, who founded the political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on February 2, 2024, successfully led his party to become the single largest in the 2026 assembly elections, forming a coalition government.

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana under the KVN Productions banner, the film is a political action thriller. It is reportedly a remake of the 2023 Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari. The star-studded cast features Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, and Sunil. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, with cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan and editing by Pradeep E Ragav. Why Is ‘Karuppu’ Director RJ Balaji’s Photo With Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Creating a Stir Online?.

The film, which boasts a budget of INR 300–500 crore, was originally slated for a Pongal release on January 9, 2026. However, its release has been indefinitely delayed due to ongoing certification disputes with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Despite rumours of a June 19 or June 22 release, KVN Productions' Venkat K Narayana recently confirmed that the team is still awaiting the censor certificate and will announce the official release date only after receiving it.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 10:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).