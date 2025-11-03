Hyderabad witnessed an unforgettable evening as the grand pre-release event for Zee Studios and Prerna Arora's Jatadhara took the city by storm. The cast and crew of the highly anticipated mytho-action spectacle graced the celebration, joined by some of the most prominent personalities from the film industry and beyond. The event, filled with energy, devotion, and cinematic grandeur, set the perfect stage for what promises to be a monumental release. ‘Shiv Stotram’ From ‘Jatadhara’: Sudheer Babu Calls the Devotional Song a ‘Spiritual Awakening’ (Watch Video).

What truly stole the show was the unmatched fan frenzy surrounding Sudheer Babu, whose admirers turned the venue into a sea of cheers, chants, and thunderous applause. Their love and excitement created a massive, electrifying atmosphere. The evening also marked a major milestone for the film, as the makers unveiled the first big-ticket of Jatadhara, symbolising the start of the countdown to its release on November 7, 2025, in Hindi and Telugu.

Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara is a bilingual supernatural fantasy thriller produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, with Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora as co-producers, Divya Vijay as Creative Producer, and Bhavini Goswami as Supervising Producer.

Jatadhara stars Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles, alongside an ensemble cast featuring Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar. ‘Jatadhara’ Trailer: Sudheer Babu Battle Sonakshi Sinha’s Evil Dhana Pisachi in This Mythic Supernatural Spectacle (Watch Video).

Backed by Zee Music Co for its powerful soundscape, the film promises to be one of the most ambitious and visually stunning cinematic experiences of the year - an epic tale of faith, destiny, and the eternal battle between light and darkness.

