The veteran actor of Telugu Cinema, Jaya Prakash Reddy, passed away on September 8, 2020. Widely known for portraying a villainous avatar or playing comedy roles and winning hearts with his perfect comic timings, the legendary actor is no more. Aged 73, he died of heart attack. He breathed his last at his residence in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. There are several celebs of South Cinema who have condoled the death of the veteran Tollywood actor. Jaya Prakash Reddy, Popular Telugu Actor, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest.

Jr NTR, Sudheer Babu, Anil Ravipudi, and many others have expressed condolences over the demise of Jaya Prakash Reddy. The actor was last seen in Anil Ravipudi’s directorial Sarileru Neekevvaru that had released in January this year. The filmmaker tweeted, “My travel with JP garu has always been special. He's been a part of almost all my films. He treated me like one of his own and used to talk with lots of love. I will surely miss him dearly. Rest in peace sir. You are irreplaceable as an artist and person....” Let’s take a look at the other tweets posted by celebs and production houses.

Jr NTR

అద్భుతమైన నటనతో అందరినీ అలరించిన జయప్రకాష్ రెడ్డి గారు ఇక లేరు అనే వార్త బాధాకరం. ఆయన ఆత్మ కు శాంతి కలగాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను. Rest in Peace sir Jayaprakash Reddy Garu 🙏🏻 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 8, 2020

Navdeep

Some people are irreplaceable.... may your soul rest in peace Jayaprakashreddy garu .. — Navdeep (@pnavdeep26) September 8, 2020

Sudheer Babu

Woke up to a terrible news. Rest in peace sir. #JayaprakashReddy pic.twitter.com/pjadwyFblI — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) September 8, 2020

Anil Ravipudi

My travel with JP garu has always been special. He's been a part of almost all my films. He treated me like one of his own and used to talk with lots of love. I will surely miss him dearly. Rest in peace sir. You are irreplaceable as an artist and person....🙏 pic.twitter.com/5IyGj31yEZ — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) September 8, 2020

Thaman S

Pranitha Subhash

Vennela Kishore

Team Mythri Movie Makers

Saddened by the demise of Jayaprakash Reddy garu.. Rest in Peace sir.. Condolences to the family 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZdiDWaEaww — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) September 8, 2020

Team Sri Venkateswara Creations

Our heartfelt condolences to the family of Jayaprakash Reddy garu. Our industry has lost a gem of an actor. Rest in peace sir. pic.twitter.com/2YaqGupxym — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) September 8, 2020

Team DVV Entertainment

Shocked and distressed to hear about the sudden demise of the great actor #JayaPrakashReddy garu. May his soul rest in peace! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Nsc3J39m86 — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) September 8, 2020

N Chandrababu Naidu, Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has also expressed his condolences on the demise of Telugu actor Jaya Prakash Reddy. He tweeted, “Telugu cinema and theatre has lost a gem today with the demise of Jayaprakash Reddy Garu. His versatile performances over several decades have given us many a memorable cinematic moments. My heart goes out to his family and friends in this hour of grief. #JayaPrakashReddy.” We express our heartfelt condolences to the family and near and dear ones of Jaya Prakash Reddy!

