Jayam Ravi was born on September 10, 1980, to veteran film editor Mohan and Varalakshmi Mohan. He has two siblings and one of them is Mohan Raja, who is also into the world of cinema; he’s a film director. These brothers have worked together in numerous films. Ravi had made his acting debut as a child artist. He featured in two Telugu movies - Bava Bavamaridi and Palnati Pourusham. Jayam Ravi Requests Fans to Refrain From Hosting Celebratory Gatherings In Honour Of His Birthday Amid the COVID-19 Situation.

Jayam Ravi had made his debut as a lead actor in the year 2003. He has done a variety of roles in his span of acting career and fans are mighty impressed with this Kollywood star. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at the movies of Jayam Ravi that one must not miss to watch! Ajith's Viswasam and Jayam Ravi's Comali Among the Many Movies to Re-Release in Malaysia Post Lockdown.

Jayam – The handsome hunk had made his debut as a lead actor with the film Jayam, a romantic action drama that was helmed by his brother, filmmaker Mohan Raja. It was the remake of the 2002 Telugu film of the same name.

M Kumaran Son of Mahalakshmi – Starring Jayam Ravi, Asin, Nadhiya, and Prakash Raj in the lead, this movie was again helmed by Mohan Raja. Remake of the Telugu film Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi, this Tamil movie was one of the most successful films of 2004 and also a huge hit at the box office.

Daas – Written and directed by debutant Babu Yogeswaran, it featured Jayam Ravi and Renuka Menon in lead. This was Jayam Ravi’s first original film following two remakes, in which he played the role of a football player.

Thani Oruvan – In the year 2015, Jayam Ravi had featured in four films and one among that was his brother, Mohan Raja’s directorial film Thani Oruvan. He played the role of ASP Mithran. This action thriller also featured Nayanthara and Arvind Swamy in the lead.

These some of the most popular films of Jayam Ravi that you must not miss. Here’s wishing the Kollywood star a very happy birthday!

