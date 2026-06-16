Jayamma Chinnegowda, Mother of Kannada Actors Vijay Raghavendra and Sriimurali, Dies in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The South Indian film fraternity, particularly Sandalwood, is in mourning today following the demise of veteran film producer Jayamma Chinnegowda, mother of acclaimed actors Vijay Raghavendra and Sriimurali. Jayamma Chinnegowda, 70, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, in Bengaluru after succumbing to health complications associated with age-related ailments. Sanchita Ugale Death: Indraxi Kanjilal Claims Late Actress Was Harassed and Threatened by Her ‘Saajan Ghar’ Co-Star Ujjwal Sharma.

Vijay Raghavendra, Sriimurali's Mother No More

Jayamma Chinnegowda had been undergoing treatment in a hospital in Bengaluru for several days as her health declined. Despite receiving medical care, her condition did not improve, and she breathed her last today. The news of her passing has sent shockwaves through the Kannada film industry, with condolences pouring in from numerous celebrities, filmmakers, and well-wishers across Karnataka.

Sriimurali Gets Emotional As Fans and Well-Wishers Pay Last Respects to Mother Jayamma Chinnegowda

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Jayamma was a well-respected figure within Sandalwood, known not only through her illustrious family but also for her own contributions to film production. She was the wife of veteran producer and distributor SA Chinnegowda, a name synonymous with Kannada cinema for decades.

Her connection to the industry ran deep, extending to the legendary Rajkumar family. Jayamma's husband, SA Chinnegowda, is the brother of the late iconic producer Parvathamma Rajkumar, who was married to Dr Rajkumar. This familial bond made Vijay Raghavendra and Sriimurali cousins to Shiva Rajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar, and the late Puneeth Rajkumar, linking them to one of Kannada cinema's most influential dynasties.

Jayamma Chinnegowda herself was involved in film production, with notable projects including Sevanthi Sevanthi (2006) and Ganesha Matthe Banda (2008).

Her sons have carved out successful careers in the industry. Vijay Raghavendra is celebrated for his versatile performances across films and television, while Sriimurali has established a strong fan base through several commercially successful action-oriented movies. Bharathiraja Dies at 84: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Pays Tribute to Legendary Filmmaker, Announces Full State Honour (Watch Video).

The loss of Jayamma Chinnegowda marks a profoundly sorrowful moment for her family and the broader Kannada film fraternity, who remember her as a pillar of strength and a quiet force behind many cinematic endeavours.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 04:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).