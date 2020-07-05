Tollywood hunk Nandamuri Kalyan Ram has turned a year older on July 5. The actor celebrates his 42nd birthday today! Apart from being showered with tons of love and good wishes from fans, the actor has received one of the most beautiful birthday wish from superstar Jr NTR, who is also his half-brother. Kalyan Ram was born to actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna and Lakshmi. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram Birthday: Here’s Looking At The Tollywood Actor’s Best Films!

Jr NTR birthday message for his dearest sibling Nandamuri Kalyan Ram read, “More than just being a brother, you've been my friend, philosopher and guide over the years. Happy Birthday Kalyan Anna @nandamurikalyan. You truly are the best!” As soon as Jr NTR shared this message, several fans started commenting on this post by extending their heartfelt wishes by using the hashtags, ‘#HBDNandamuriKalyanRam’ and ‘#HappyBirthdayNandamuriKalyanRam’. Not only that, many have even shared as few throwback pictures of the handsome brothers, seen at event together and sharing some fun moments.

Jr NTR’s Post For Nandamuri Kalyan Ram

More than just being a brother, you've been my friend,philosopher and guide over the years. Happy Birthday Kalyan Anna @nandamurikalyan .You truly are the best! — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) July 5, 2020

On the work front, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram was last seen in the film Entha Manchivaadavuraa that hit the screens in the beginning of this year. As per a report in The Hans India, Kalyan Ram and Jr NTR are coming together for a film that will be helmed by Vi Anand. Even the filmmaker has extended his heartfelt wishes to Kalyan Ram that read, “Happy birthday @NANDAMURIKALYAN garu. I wish you only the very best and I pray you continue to be a blessing to everyone around you.”

