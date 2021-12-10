Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming Malayalam film Kaduva has landed in legal trouble. The actor would be seen playing the role of Kaduvakunnel Kurian Koruthu aka Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan in this film directed by Shaji Kailas. When the makers had released the film’s teaser, Prithviraj’s character was shown as a hot-headed individual, picking up fights with police officials and much more. It was a mass character that was displayed to the audience. But now it has been brought to limelight that the plaintiff’s character has been portrayed incorrectly. Kaduva Teaser: Prithviraj Sukumaran Returns In A Mass Avatar As Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvacahan And He’s All Set To Take Revenge (Watch Video).

According to a report in LiveLaw, the ‘Second Additional Sub Judge of Ernakulam has issued an ad-interim injunctions’ over the release of Kaduva. The film is reportedly about the plaintiff who belongs to the reputed Kuruvinakkunnel family in Pala. The report cites that the plaintiff’s dispute with IPS officer Joseph Thomas is a well-known topic in the area. It was over a musical instrument that he had donated to the parish church. Director Renji Panicker had reportedly approached the plaintiff with the proposal of making a movie over his life and the popular incident to which the latter had agreed but with certain set of conditions.

The conditions put forth were that the film’s script would be penned by Renji Panicker and should set based on actual events, Mohanlal or Suresh Gopi should play the lead, once the script is completed it should be read out to the plaintiff and only then should be finalised. It was also said that Vyakhram should be the title of the movie and it was also clearly mentioned that the plaintiff should not be portrayed as a person who does things in illegal manner or tries to take law into his hands.

The report further states that Renji Panicker approached the plaintiff later on citing that he couldn’t find someone who could bankroll the project and hence he has decided to shelve it temporarily. However, the plaintiff later found out that a film titled Kaduva has been announced and the shooting has also kickstarted, posters were out and the screenplay was titled Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan. After making enquires it was confirmed that Kaduva was based on the plaintiff’s life. After Lucifer, Vivek Oberoi Teams Up With Prithviraj Sukumaran For Kaduva! (View Pic).

The film Kaduva, the script of which is written by Jinu V Abraham, is reportedly tampering the plaintiff as well as his family members’ reputation by showcasing the lead character as a local thug and it’s a false characterisation and hence the movie shouldn’t be permitted to be released. The plaintiff filed the suit through advocates Reji George, Joe Joseph, Naseer Moidu, Binoy Davis and Saisankar S.

The plea stated, “...the plaintiff has the fundamental right to privacy. The Defendants do not have the privilege to defame the Plaintiff or intrude into his privacy under the guise of creating a work of fiction. Even if a statement is included in the screenplay or movie that the work is exclusively one of fiction, it will not reduce the risk of damage that would be caused to the reputation and privacy of the Plaintiff by their publication, as the readers and viewers would reasonably and actually understand otherwise.”

The sub court agreed and found the complaint to be just and hence issued an ad-interim injunctions citing that the makers are not permitted to promote or release Kaduva in any form until further orders.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2021 10:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).