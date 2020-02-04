Kaithi to Be Remade In Hindi, Lokesh Kanagraj to Direct the Film?

Lokesh Kanagaraj, Kaithi Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Tamil film Kaithi starring Karthi in the lead, had released in October 2019. The movie received positive response from critics and audiences. Be it the lead actor’s performance or the intriguing plot, the movie buffs could not stop singing praises about this action crime thriller. This successful film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is all set to be remade in Hindi. It is now said that the filmmaker could direct the Hindi version as well. Thalaivar 169: Rajinikanth’s Next to Be Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj!

If Lokesh Kanagaraj would direct the Kaithi remake, it would mark his directorial debut in Bollywood. Yes, it would be his first project in Hindi. The films that Lokesh has directed besides Kaithi are Aviyal and Maanagaram. He is presently busy with Master, the film that features Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. As per a report by industry expert Ramesh Bala, producer SR Prabhu wants to rope in Lokesh as the director for Kaithi remake. But it depend upon the filmmaker’s other commitments post Master. Master Third Look: Thalapathy Vijay Takes on Vijay Sethupathi in this 'Bloody' Good Poster.

Here’s The Latest Update On Kaithi Hindi Version:

Producer @prabhu_sr is planning to rope in @Dir_Lokesh for #KaithiInHindi It depends on the @Dir_Lokesh 's commitments post #Master Pre-production work to start once the lead actor is finalized.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 4, 2020

The makers are yet to finalise who will be roped in to play the lead role. This upcoming project will be bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures. S R Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures told PTI, “We’re delighted to join hands with Reliance Entertainment for the Bollywood remake. This high-octane film will surely entertain the audience pan India.” Keep watching this space for further updates!