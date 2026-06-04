Kannada Actress Shubha Poonja and Husband Sumanth Billava File for Divorce After Four Years of Marriage – Report

Kannada actress and former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Shubha Poonja and her husband, Sumanth Billava, have reportedly filed for a mutual divorce. The couple approached a family court to legally end their marriage after four years together. The decision has come as a surprise to fans, as the couple was widely regarded as one of Sandalwood’s tight-knit pairs. Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya Officially Divorced After 4 Years of Marriage; Actress Didn’t Seek Alimony – Reports.

Shubha Poonja and Sumanth Billava Head for Divorce

According to legal and industry sources, both Shubha and Sumanth submitted their divorce petition by mutual consent. The court has scheduled an upcoming hearing for the case, during which both individuals are expected to appear personally before the family court judge to complete the necessary legal formalities.

At this time, neither Shubha Poonja nor Sumanth Billava has issued an official statement or spoken publicly regarding the specific reasons behind their decision to separate.

Shubha Poonja, Sumanth Billava Relationship and Marriage

Shubha Poonja first made her relationship with Sumanth Billava official in June 2020. Describing him in interviews as a quiet and slightly introverted businessman, she often noted his supportive nature toward her acting career and his philanthropic initiatives.

Shubha Poonja's Latest Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shubha Poonja . (@shubhapoonja)

The couple tied the knot on January 5, 2022, in an intimate ceremony near Mangaluru. The simple event was attended by close family members and friends, including fellow Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 contestant Manju Pavagada. The marriage followed several years of dating. Amid Ravi Mohan-Aarti Ravi Split, Keneeshaa Francis Hit With INR 1.30 Lakh Fine by UAE Firm in Defamation Case – Reports.

More About Shubha Poonja

Shubha Poonja is a prominent face in the Kannada film industry, widely recognized for her breakout role in the critically acclaimed movie Moggina Manasu. Over her career, she has appeared in numerous successful Sandalwood films and earned widespread household recognition following her stint as a contestant on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. Beyond acting, she recently expanded her professional portfolio into film production, headlining and backing independent projects.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 12:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).