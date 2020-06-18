Keerthy Suresh Starrer Penguin to Premiere on Amazon Prime on June 19! Here’s All You Need to Know About This Upcoming Film

Penguin, the upcoming flick, will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 19, which is tomorrow. This is the first film of Keerthy Suresh to get a direct web release. It was initially scheduled to be released theatrically, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, the makers decided to release this film on the OTT platform. Ever since the makers dropped the film’s teaser and trailers online, fans have been eagerly waiting to watch this mystery crime thriller. Penguin Teaser: Keerthy Suresh’s OTT Debut Promises To Be a Spine-Tingling Watch Thanks to That Last Terrifying Frame (Watch Video).

The trailer of Penguin had opened to a picturesque locale and then we got to catch a glimpse of a heartbroken mother, who goes on to find her missing son. The camera slowly pans to a masked man who is seen committing murder. There are many things that movie buffs are curious to know and it will all be unfolded tomorrow. So before Penguin releases, here are the few things to know about this movie. Penguin Trailer: Keerthy Suresh Is Chasing A Serial Killer In This Hauntingly Impressive New Footage (Watch).

Directed By

The film Penguin is written and helmed by Eashvar Karthic and it marks his directorial debut. About the debutant filmmaker's script, lead actress Keerthy Suresh had told The Hindu, “I really liked Eashvar’s narration. There was a heartwarming story of a young mother and I immediately said ‘yes’ post narration.” Fans are already impressed with the film’s trailers, but the real results, will be known only tomorrow.

Cast & Plot

Penguin will feature Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. She would be seen playing the character Rhythm, a mother who ends up confronting one of the most shocking situations. The trailer has already given a glimpse of how this ordinary mother ends up in a forest in search of her missing son named Ajay, played by Master Advaith. This film also features actor Madhampatty Rangaraj aka Adhidev in a prominent role.

Music

The music of Penguin has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan. He has composed background scores and songs for some of the hit films such as Attakathi, Jigarthanda, Iruthi Suttru, Iraivi, Kabali (dubbed versions), Vada Chennai, and many others.

Languages

Penguin was simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu languages. Along with it, a Malayalam-dubbed version will also be released.

Regarding Penguin getting a digital release owing to the ongoing global crisis, Keerthy Suresh had told The Hindu, “That feeling inside the theatre is something else and can never be reproduced. What can be done within this format is all that matters. The direct-to-OTT is a great option at this point of time.” We are sure, fans of this National Award-winning actress are eagerly looking forward to this mystery thriller, Penguin on Amazon Prime.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).