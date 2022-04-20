Kannada superstar Yash, who attained pan-India stardom after the massive success of KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2, has chosen to take a break with his family after four years of a hectic schedule. Yash, a complete family man, is a caring husband to his actress wife Radhika Pandit and a dear father to his two children. KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Hindi Version of Yash’s Film Inches Closer to Rs 250 Crore Mark in India!

The duo often shares their picture-perfect family photos which steal the hearts of their fans. Radhika Pandit has shared a beach picture of Yash playing with his two kids - daughter Arya and son Yathrav. KGF Chapter 2: Amul Topical Celebrates the Box Office Success of Yash’s Period Actioner (View Pic).

The fans loved the adorable moments of the actor with his kids.

