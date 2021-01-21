Actor Kichcha Sudeep’s upcoming film which was titled as Phantom is now Vikrant Rona. Yes, you read that right! Apart from this, the makers also dropped other big announcement related to the flick on social media. The second revelation is that the movie's official title logo and 180 secs sneak peek will be launched in Dubai at Burj Khalifa. Woah! The said thing will take place at the end of this month on January 31, 2021. Indeed, what a spectacular marketing style. Phantom: Kiccha Sudeep's Character Poster As Vikranth Rona Looks Impressively Stylish (View Pic).

With this, looks like the makers are aiming high and sharing their excitement about the same a close source from the team informed TOI that, "The team is set out to create new records to make it among many firsts in the world. It will be the first movie in the world to have a title logo launch on Burj Khalifa. Sudeep becomes the first actor to have a 2000 ft virtual cutout." Phantom: Kiccha Sudeep Shares an Impressive Raw Footage of His Upcoming Film As He Introduces His Fans to #TheWorldOfPhantom.

Check Out The Tweet:

"It will be the first-ever movie to have a video of almost 180 screened at the Burj Khalifa. Sudeep will be the first actor to have the honour of celebrating the completion of 25 years at Burj Khalifa. The event will be live-streamed to India," the source added further.

Earlier, a few posters of the film was out which saw Kiccha in a powerful avatar as Vikranth Rona. The movie is majorly shot in Hyderabad and Kerala. Helmed by Anup Bhandari, it also stars Neetha Ashok and Siddu Moolimani in key roles. So, are you excited for the logo launch event? tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

