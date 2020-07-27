KS Chithra is a National Award-winning playback singer, who has recorded more than 25,000 songs in multiple languages. This legendary singer, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, has sung songs in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Bengali, Oriya, Punjabi, Gujarati, Tulu, Rajasthani, Urdu, Sanskrit and in foreign languages as well. KS Chithra, who is regarded as one of the finest singers in the country, is a recipient of six National Film Awards and many other state awards. Today, July 27, KS Chithra celebrates her 57th birthday and on this auspicious occasion, she has been showered with tons of love and good wishes across social media platforms. 8 Melodious Hindi Songs of KJ Yesudas That You Need to Listen to Right Now!

Be it the industry members or fans, a music lover just cannot thank her enough for the beautiful renditions delivered by KS Chithra in her career. Chithra, who is known for her sweet voice with a perfect vocal range, holds a master’s degree in music. She received her training in Carnatic music from Dr K Omanakutty. On the occasion of Chithra’s birthday, let’s a take a look at the five popular and most loved songs sung by her. Even today, those classics crooned by her are every music lovers’ all-time favourite.

Aayiram Kannumayi

The song “Aayiram Kannumayi” from Nokkethadhoorathu Kannum Nattu is rendered by KS Chithra from this 1984 film. There were many who were bowled over by the sweetness of the melody of this song. There is a version of this Malayalam song that is crooned by KJ Yesudas. The lyrics of this song has been penned by lyricist Bichu Thirumala and the music has been composed by Jerry Amaldev.

Ariyathe Ariyathe

This is another hit Malayalam track from the film Raavanaprabhu, picturised on Mohanlal and Vasundhara Das. The song “Ariyathe Ariyathe” has been sung by KS Chithra and the songs of this film have been composed by Suresh Peters.

Mounam Swaramaay

KS Chithra and KJ Yesudas are the iconic singers of Indian Cinema and when these two legends come together for a duet number, it turns magical. They sang the song “Mounam Swaramaay” from Aayushkalam, the music of which was composed by Ouseppachan.

Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya

Like we said before, KS Chithra has recorded songs in numerous Indian languages and the song “Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya” from the movie Love is one of the most popular Hindi songs sung by her. It is a romantic track that she crooned along with SP Balasubrahmanyam.

Ye Haseen Wadiya

The music and background score of Roja, directed by Mani Ratnam, was composed by the legendary AR Rahman. This movie indeed had the best album and the song “Ye Haseen Wadiya” sung by KS Chithra is one among them.

These are some of the iconic tracks recorded by KS Chithra. She has worked with the leading singers and musicians in the country. Her contributions to the world of cinema and music will always be cherished. Here’s wishing KS Chithra a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead!

