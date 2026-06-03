Kushboo Sundar Invites Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to Daughter Avantika’s Wedding; Photos From Their Meeting Go Viral

Actor-turned-politician and newly elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay recently met with veteran actress and politician Khushbu Sundar and her family. The high-profile meeting took place in Chennai, where Khushbu officially extended a personal invitation to the Chief Minister for her daughter Avantika’s upcoming wedding. Photos from the interaction quickly went viral across social media platforms, drawing significant public attention due to the long-standing industry connection between the two stars. Why Is ‘Karuppu’ Director RJ Balaji’s Photo With Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Creating a Stir Online?.

Khushbu Sundar and Her Family Meet Vijay

Khushbu Sundar, accompanied by her family, visited Chief Minister Vijay to present the first wedding invitation for her daughter, Avantika. The meeting was described as a warm, cordial affair, reflecting the mutual respect the two actors share from their decades in the South Indian film industry.

Sharing pictures from their meeting, the actress wrote, "A truly special and memorable day for our family as we met my dearest brother, our Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Shri @vijay avl, at his residence and extended the invitation for our daughter’s wedding with Shri Shravan Sreenivasan."

"Seeing him always fills our hearts with pride and happiness. The children were absolutely thrilled and couldn't take their eyes off him. Despite his demanding schedule, he welcomed us with the same warmth, affection, and beautiful smile that we have always cherished."

Images shared from the visit show Vijay dressed in his signature look, greeting the family warmly. The photographs rapidly circulated on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, sparking widespread interest from both cinema enthusiasts and political observers in the state.

Sundar C and Kushboo Sundar Invite Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to heir Daughter Avantika Sundar's Wedding With Shravan Sreenivasan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kushboo Sundar (@khushsundar)

A Milestone Personal Event Amid Political Transitions

The wedding invitation comes at a time of significant transition for both personalities. Avantika Sundar, the daughter of Khushbu and acclaimed director-producer Sundar C, is set to tie the knot in what is expected to be a major event attended by prominent figures from the film industry and political circles.

For Chief Minister Vijay, the interaction marks one of several high-profile social meetings he has hosted since taking office. Having recently transitioned away from his highly successful acting career to lead his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay has maintained a busy schedule managing state affairs while balancing personal outreach within the fraternity

Both Khushbu and Vijay have been central figures in Tamil pop culture for decades. While Khushbu has balanced her acting career with active political roles over the years, Vijay’s recent historic electoral win shattered the traditional political duopoly in Tamil Nadu, making his presence a coveted highlight for the upcoming nuptials. Vijay Addresses MGR Comparisons, Says Former Tamil Nadu CM Didn’t Achieve Such a Vote Share in His First Election (Watch Video).

Public reaction to the viral images has been overwhelmingly positive, with fans praising the grace and camaraderie displayed during the meeting. Further details regarding the wedding date and the venue are expected to be shared by the Sundar family in the coming weeks.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Kushboo Sundar). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 03:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).