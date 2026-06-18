Kushboo Sundar’s Daughter Anandita Sundar Reacts to Ozempic Use Rumours, Opens Up About Her Seven-Year Weight Loss Journey

South Indian actress-politician Khushbu Sundar's daughter, Anandita Sundar, has firmly addressed the recent surge of speculation surrounding her remarkable weight loss, dismissing outright any rumours of using weight-loss medications like Ozempic or Mounjaro. The 23-year-old creative producer clarified that her significant transformation is the result of a rigorous seven-year journey, motivated by health rather than superficial reasons. Kushboo Sundar Invites Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to Daughter Avantika’s Wedding; Photos From Their Meeting Go Viral.

Anandita's transformation recently garnered widespread attention, especially after she appeared alongside her family during her sister Avantika's wedding invitations, leading many on social media to speculate about the methods behind her change.

Anandita Sundar Shuts Down Ozempic Use Rumours

Speaking candidly on the JFW podcast, Anandita Sundar tackled the pervasive rumours head-on, stating that her fitness journey commenced around 2018 or 2019. "I think a lot of people don't realise, it wasn't sudden. I started losing weight in 2018 or 2019. So, it took me seven years to get here," she explained. She further elaborated that a significant portion of her weight loss occurred gradually during the COVID-19 pandemic, a period when she was largely out of the public eye.

"Everyone assumes I have done this or that, or that I have had surgery," Anandita remarked, laughing off the theories. She specifically denied using weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic or Mounjaro, or undergoing any surgical procedures. Her motivation, she clarified, stemmed from genuine health concerns for herself and her elder sister Avantika, who both struggled with obesity since childhood.

Anandita Sundar on Confronting Trolls and Transphobic Remarks

Beyond the weight loss speculation, Anandita Sundar also bravely opened up about the relentless online trolling she has endured since her teenage years. She recounted being mocked for her appearance, even as a 15-year-old, a time when she was not a public figure.

"I realised that the hate will never stop," she stated, reflecting on the constant criticism. Anandita highlighted another distressing form of trolling she faces, where individuals use the phrase "you look like a trans person" as an insult. She condemned such remarks as not only mean to her but also ignorant and transphobic. "First of all, I don't think looking like a trans person is an insult," she asserted, emphasising her respect and admiration for the transgender community. Who Is Ketika Sharma? Meet the ‘Aura 10/10 Girl’ Taking Social Media by Storm.

Watch Anandita Sundar's Podcast:

Anandita Sundar, born on January 25, 2003, is currently 23 years old. She recently ventured into filmmaking as a creative producer with the project 'Double Occupancy,' directed by Aswin Kandasamy. She has also worked with acclaimed director Mani Ratnam during the post-production of Ponniyin Selvan 2 and was an assistant director on Thug Life, though an ankle injury led her to step away from the latter.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 11:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).