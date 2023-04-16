Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has begun location scouting for his much-awaited Malayalam directorial L2: Empuraan. Prithviraj took to social media to update his fans that he has started location scouting for his next project with actor Mohanlal in London. The Kaapa actor looked smart in a brown leather jacket paired with a grey t-shirt and blue jeans. On Vishu 2023, Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares an Update on Mohanlal Starrer L2-Empuraan!

In 2019, Lucifer became the first film in the history of Malayalam cinema to gross more than Rs 200 crore at the box office. It was a political action-thriller with a star-studded cast led by Mohanlal, Prithviraj, and Manju Warrier. Innocent No More: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan Mourn Demise of the Veteran Malayalam Actor.

Prithviraj Sukumaran in London

On the work front, Prithviraj has a busy year ahead with films like Salaar with Prabhas, Bade Miya Chote Miya opposite Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, and Aadujeevitham lined up for release.

