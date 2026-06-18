‘Lakshmi Nivasa’ Actress Roopika To Get Married in August? Videos From Her Pre-Wedding Rituals Surface Online

Popular Kannada television and film actress Roopika, widely recognised for her performance in the daily soap Lakshmi Nivasa, is preparing to tie the knot. The announcement follows the recent completion of her traditional pre-wedding invitation ceremony (Lagnapatrika Shastra), glimpses of which have rapidly circulated across social media platforms. Aamir Khan CONFIRMS Marriage to Gauri Spratt on July 5 After Two Years of Relationship.

Kannada TV Actress Roopika to Marry in 2026

The actress has finalised her wedding plans, with the main marriage ceremonies scheduled to take place in Bengaluru in August 2026. The wedding festivities officially commenced with the traditional Lagnapatrika ritual, an intimate ceremony where the wedding invitations are formalised and exchanged between the families.

Actress Roopikas Wedding Preparation Video Surfaces Online

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Images and videos from the event went viral online shortly after they surfaced, showing the couple alongside family elders exchanging traditional tambula (offering of betel leaves and nuts) to formalise the alliance.

Details About the Groom

Roopika is marrying her long-time friend, Ankith. Like the actress, Ankith originally hails from Bengaluru.

Professionally, Ankith has been residing in Canada for the past five years. He is currently employed as a Tax Specialist at Invesco, a global investment management firm based in Canada.

More About Actress Roopika

Roopika began her career in the entertainment industry as a child artist, appearing in notable Kannada television serials such as Belli Chukki, Baduku, Avala Mane, and Triveni Sangama.

She transitioned to lead roles in the Sandalwood film industry in 2009, making her debut in director S Narayan’s film Cheluvina Chilipili. Her filmography includes roles in movies such as Theertharupa, Beera, and Rudrakshapura. Jennifer Winget To Marry Singapore-Based Businessman William Ishmael in Christian Wedding? Here’s What We Know.

In recent years, Roopika returned to television and consolidated her popularity through prominent roles in hit daily soaps, including Doresani and her current highly-rated venture, Lakshmi Nivasa.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 05:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).