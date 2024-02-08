Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film Lal Salaam with Vishnu Vishal is one of the most anticipated movies of the month. Rajinikanth's daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, directed the movie. The upcoming movie will be a Tamil language sports drama film featuring Rajinikanth as Moideen Bhai. Cricket icon Kapil Dev will also be seen making an appearance in the upcoming film. The trailer for the film was dropped on February 5 and has received much appreciation from fans worldwide. Lal Salaam is produced by Lyca Productions. Lal Salaam Trailer Out: Rajinikanth’s Swag Entry Sparks Intrigue in Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Upcoming Sports Film (Watch Video).

Now, ahead of the film's release on the big screens, let us look at some key details regarding the film below. Lal Salaam: Rajinikanth, Vikranth Santhosh and Vishal Vishnu Look Intriguing in New Poster, Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Movie To Hit Theatres On February 9.

Cast - The movie is directed by Rajinikanth's daughter, Aishwarya, and features the superstar in the lead role. The movie also stars Vishnu Vishal, Nirosha, Dhanya Balakrishna, and Sajjadul Ahamed Riya, among others, in pivotal roles. The movie will also have a special cameo appearance by Kapil Dev.

Plot - Lal Salaam features the story of a reckless man who tries to mend his thug ways and ends up resurrecting himself, proving to be worthy to the world in the eyes of the same people who chased him away. Lal Salaam's Dhanya Balakrishna Issues Clarification and Apologises After Facing Backlash for Her Alleged Hate Comments on Tamilians – See Statement.

Watch the Trailer of Lal Salaam Here:

Release Date - Initially, the Tamil language sports drama was scheduled to release on Pongal, but now the Rajinikanth starrer will hit the big screens on February 9, 2024.

Review - The reviews for Lal Salaam are not yet. LatestLY will update you as soon as the reviews for the movie are shared online.

