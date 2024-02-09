Today, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam started premiering in cinemas, presenting a sports drama exploring Hindu-Muslim tensions in a Tamil Nadu village. Critics praise its political stance but critique its simplistic resolution. Rajinikanth's charisma shines, though the film's lengthy scenes hinder pacing. Notably, Vishnu Rangasamy's cinematography and AR Rahman's music add depth. Discover critics' mixed responses to this film below! Lal Salaam Movie Review: Netizens Hail Rajinikanth's Performance As Moideen Bhai in Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth-Starrer.

Hindustan Times: Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam is a social drama with a message. And the audience will love Rajinikanth as Moideen bhai, and hopefully, they’ll take back home and to heart what he says on screen. Humanity above all.

Times Now: In all, Lal Salaam is a story told with noble intentions but the manner in which it is narrated could have been better.

123Telugu: On the whole, Lal Salaam presents a lacklustre and disappointing viewing experience, with the average performances by its lead actors as the main positives. The film’s shortcomings, including the subpar writing, sluggish pacing, and an underwhelming score, outweigh its strengths. Considering these factors, viewers are advised to find other entertainment options this weekend, as even Rajinikanth’s presence fails to salvage the film.

India Today: Lal Salaam, as a film, has noble intentions. While the first half of the film is uneven due to forced staging, the messaging comes together in the second half, leaving viewers with a satisfying aftertaste.

