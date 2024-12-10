UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was assassinated on 4 December in New York. In connection with the murder, police arrested 26-year-old Luigi Mangione from Pennsylvania on 9 December as the prime suspect. However, some citizens have controversially hailed Mangione's alleged actions as an act of vigilantism, framing it as a revolt against the alleged corrupt practices of medical insurance companies like UnitedHealthcare. Social media users have been delving into Mangione's past, uncovering details like his Letterboxd reviews, where he recently praised Payal Kapadia's Indian film All We Imagine as Light. ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Movie Review: ‘Spirit of Mumbai’ Gets a Poignant Reality Check in Payal Kapadia’s Beautifully Haunting Film.

Kapadia's film, which won the Grand Prix award at Cannes 2024, has continued to garner acclaim, receiving multiple awards at international film festivals and ceremonies. Most recently, All We Imagine as Light earned two Golden Globe nominations for 2025: Best Non-English Feature Film and Best Director (for Kapadia).

In his Letterboxd review, Mangione rated the film 4.5 stars, but it was his scathing commentary that caught attention. His review reflected an angry mindset towards corporate greed, which may have aligned with his alleged motivation to assassinate Thompson. He wrote: "These companies don't care about you, or your kids, or your grandkids. They have zero qualms about burning down the planet for a buck, so why should we have any qualms about burning them down to survive? We're animals, just like everything else on this planet, except we've forgotten the law of the jungle. We bend over for our overlords when any other animal would recognize the threat and fight to the death for survival. 'Violence never solved anything' is a statement uttered by cowards and predators." Brian Thompson Killing: Luigi Mangione Charged with Murder in Connection With UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooting.

Luigi Mangione's Letterboxd Review of 'All We Imagine as Light'

United Healthcare CEO shooter Luigi Mangione gave a 5 star review for "ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT" on his Letterboxd. 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 He also wrote a review referencing the scene in the movie in which Parvaty and Prabha throw a stone at a real estate builder's poster (third image). pic.twitter.com/8chqZaPuBz — the yuletide is high and I'm holding on (@MrNarci) December 10, 2024

As of the time of writing, Luigi Mangione has been charged with murder. Prior to this, he faced charges of forgery and illegal possession of firearms. Mangione was identified as a suspect after being spotted at a McDonald's outlet in Pennsylvania.

