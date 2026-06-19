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'Maa Inti Bangaaram' Twitter Review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shines in Her Big Screen Comeback, but Predictable Story Leaves Viewers Divided

Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes a commanding return to the big screen in the family action-drama 'Maa Inti Bangaaram', which opened in theaters on June 19, 2026. Social media reactions from early viewers are divided, with many praising Samantha's strong screen presence and action performance while criticizing the film's predictable second-half screenplay.

By entertainment desk | Published: Jun 19, 2026 01:09 PM IST
'Maa Inti Bangaaram' Twitter Review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shines in Her Big Screen Comeback, but Predictable Story Leaves Viewers Divided
Maa Inti Bangaaram Review (Photo Credits: Instagram)
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Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her highly anticipated return to the big screen on Friday, June 19, 2026, with the theatrical release of her new Telugu film, Maa Inti Bangaaram. Marking her first major theatrical release following a brief hiatus from acting, the family action-drama opened to high expectations across international and domestic markets. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens Up About Taking Husband Raj Nidimoru’s Advice on Almost Everything, Even Social Media Posts.

Netizens Review ‘Maa Inti Bangaaram’

Early viewer reactions on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) indicate a divided response from the audience. Many filmgoers praised Samantha's commanding screen presence, highlighting her transition into a mass-action avatar and her performance during the film's pre-interval and climax action sequences.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Maa Inti Bangaaram’:

However, several viewers pointed out structural flaws in the film. While the first half was largely well-received for its blend of humour and family sentiment, public reviews criticised the second half for predictable screenwriting, a weak villain arc, and flat execution. Audiences noted that while Samantha's performance remains a strong focal point, the film's reliance on familiar tropes and uneven background music impacted the overall momentum.

‘Maa Inti Bangaaram’ Twitter Review

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shines in ‘Maa Inti Bangaaram’ 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Carries the Film Effortlessly, Says a User

‘Maa Inti Bangaaram’ Review - A One-Time Watch

A Predictable Plot

More About ‘Maa Inti Bangaaram’

Maa Inti Bangaaram is a family-oriented action thriller directed by BV Nandini Reddy, who previously collaborated with Samantha on the 2019 hit Oh! Baby. The project follows the story of a woman within a traditional household managing a hidden past while facing incoming adversity. Samantha Meets Tamil Nadu CM, Says ‘I’ve Always Felt That Vijay Sir Was Never Meant To Be Just a Hero on Screen’ (See Post).

The film also marks a professional milestone for Samantha, who co-produced the project under her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures, alongside Raj Nidimoru and Himank Reddy Duvvuru. The technical crew includes composer Santhosh Narayanan and cinematographer Om Prakash. Trade reports indicate strong advance bookings and international pre-sales, particularly in North America, as the film moves into its opening weekend

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:2

TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 01:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Related Topics

Maa Inti Bangaaram Maa Inti Bangaaram Review Maa Inti Bangaram Raj Nidimoru Samantha Ruth Prabhu Tollywood