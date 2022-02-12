Looking to celebrate the 60th film of their favourite hero, as many as 60 fans of actor Vikram have now taken out a motorbike rally to different parts of Tamil Nadu. 'Chiyaan' Vikram's 60th film 'Mahaan', which released on Prime Video on February 10, has been receiving appreciation from both fans and critics. Mahaan Movie Review: Karthik Subbaraj’s Film Only Lights Up When Chiyaan Vikram Faces a Thunder-Stealing Dhruv Vikram (LatestLY Exclusive).

Sources close to the fans who have taken out the rally said that they had done so to salute the spirit of the 'Mahaan' actor and to mark the 60-film milestone in the actor's career. The fans are expected to head to Coimbatore, Kanyakumari and Madurai. The activity is being seen as an effort by fans to appreciate Chiyaan Vikram's method acting performance and skills. Mahaan Song Missing Me: Dhruv Vikram Talks About His Inner Beast in This New Track From the Film (Watch Video).