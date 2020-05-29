Mahesh Babu Is Upset About The Title-Leak Of His Film With Parasuram Before Unveiling It On His Father's Birthday

Mahesh Babu in Sarileru Neekevvaru (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mahesh Babu fans are pretty excited about his next venture. The Tollywood actor is still basking in the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru. As the film industry is right now shut due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, the announcement of the next projects are done in a gradual speed. However, the makers had planned to reveal the title of his next with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram, on May 31. But the title has leaked online and the actor is apparently very angry with this unfortunate development.

As per the report in Telugu.News18.com, the actor was not very happy that the plan of announcing the title on the said date was ruined. He was thrilled about releasing it on the birth date of his father Krishna. However, now that the film's name got leaked in media and eventually on social media platforms, the actor is quite unhappy.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, he is enjoying some quality time with his family. He has been posting regularly on social media, how he is making the most of the home quarantine by spending it with wife Namrata Shirodkar and children. There are also several cute videos of him and his daughter, Sitara, doing the rounds on social media. Well, the handsome star has a huge fan-base and that itself is assuring why a title-leak wont tone down the hype of the movie. Stay tuned for more updates on his next film.