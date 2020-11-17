While Mammootty and Mohanlal are considered among the rare gems of the Indian film industry, Devan Sreenivasan, popular Malayalam actor, doesn't share the same opinion. He believes the Pathemari actor is better than Mohanlal when it comes to the acting department. The same revelation was made by Devan in one of his recent interactions and we wonder if Mohanlal fans would be disappointed after hearing his statement. On Mohanlal's 60th Birthday, Let’s Revisit The Malayalam Superstar’s 7 Evergreen Dialogues That Are Impossible To Forget!

"When I perform, Mammootty and Mohanlal appear tensed and I have told this to Mammootty," said Devan when asked to describe his experience while working with these actors. He further added that stars are under a false belief that fans won't like it if an opposing villain play opposite to the hero. "The stars don't look for artistic success," he concluded. Speaking of comparisons between Mammootty and Mohanlal, Devan said that he doesn't believe the latter is up to Mammootty's level and that the Shylock actor is among the ten best actors in the world for him. Mammootty Birthday: Iconic Dialogues Of Mammukka That Every Malayali Loves!

Besides picking his favourite actor amongst the popular duo, Devan also clarified that his party Nava Kerala People's Party will be contesting the upcoming Assembly election in Thrissur. When the actor was asked about his decision to enter politics, he said, "Though I am happy, something inside me is disturbed when I look at our society and tells me to serve others and make them also happy. Our society is in bad shape, it is due to the bad politics of the existing political combinations."

