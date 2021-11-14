Mamta Mohandas celebrates her 36th birthday on November 14. She is popularly known for her works in the Malayalam film industry. Apart from entertaining fans as an actress, she has even ruled hearts as a singer. She is trained in Karnatic and Hindustani music. Mamta also owns a production company, Mamta Mohandas Productions. Her journey wasn’t easy, she toiled hard to be a part of the showbiz world. Apart from Malayalam, she has also worked in Tamil and Telugu film industry. Bhramam Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mamta Mohandas’ Film Streaming On Amazon Prime Video Opens To Mixed Response From Critics.

It was in 2005 when Mamta Mohandas made her debut with the Malayalam film Mayookham. She has had several hits and flops, but audience has always loved her for her performances on the big screen. Besides that, she has caught eyes of fashion police too. Mamta has always kept her style graceful yet glamorous. Be it traditional or western wears, this beauty is a total fashionista. On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at her 14 pictures on Instagram, and we bet, those photos will make your jaws drop.

Pretty In Pink

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamta Mohandas (@mamtamohan)

It's All About Elegance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamta Mohandas (@mamtamohan)

Love For Traditional Outfits

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamta Mohandas (@mamtamohan)

Keeping It Bold

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamta Mohandas (@mamtamohan)

Fierce

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamta Mohandas (@mamtamohan)

Sarees Are Love

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamta Mohandas (@mamtamohan)

Stunner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamta Mohandas (@mamtamohan)

She Is A Perfect Trend Setter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamta Mohandas (@mamtamohan)

'Naadan' At Heart

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamta Mohandas (@mamtamohan)

She's Too Hot To Handle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamta Mohandas (@mamtamohan)

SEXY

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamta Mohandas (@mamtamohan)

WOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamta Mohandas (@mamtamohan)

Subtle & Classy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamta Mohandas (@mamtamohan)

Gorgeous Birthday Girl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamta Mohandas (@mamtamohan)

Ain’t she a true beauty? Mamta Mohandas’ style has always been appreciated. She keeps it simple and classy and one just cannot take their eyes off her. We wish the beautiful actress a very happy birthday and a fabulous year ahead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2021 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).