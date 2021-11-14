Mamta Mohandas celebrates her 36th birthday on November 14. She is popularly known for her works in the Malayalam film industry. Apart from entertaining fans as an actress, she has even ruled hearts as a singer. She is trained in Karnatic and Hindustani music. Mamta also owns a production company, Mamta Mohandas Productions. Her journey wasn’t easy, she toiled hard to be a part of the showbiz world. Apart from Malayalam, she has also worked in Tamil and Telugu film industry. Bhramam Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mamta Mohandas’ Film Streaming On Amazon Prime Video Opens To Mixed Response From Critics.
It was in 2005 when Mamta Mohandas made her debut with the Malayalam film Mayookham. She has had several hits and flops, but audience has always loved her for her performances on the big screen. Besides that, she has caught eyes of fashion police too. Mamta has always kept her style graceful yet glamorous. Be it traditional or western wears, this beauty is a total fashionista. On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at her 14 pictures on Instagram, and we bet, those photos will make your jaws drop.
Pretty In Pink
It's All About Elegance
Love For Traditional Outfits
Keeping It Bold
Fierce
Sarees Are Love
Stunner
She Is A Perfect Trend Setter
'Naadan' At Heart
She's Too Hot To Handle
SEXY
WOW
Subtle & Classy
Gorgeous Birthday Girl
Ain’t she a true beauty? Mamta Mohandas’ style has always been appreciated. She keeps it simple and classy and one just cannot take their eyes off her. We wish the beautiful actress a very happy birthday and a fabulous year ahead.
