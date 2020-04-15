Mani Ratnam Confirms Ponniyin Selvan Will Be Made In Two Parts!

Mani Ratnam (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ponniyin Selvan is the upcoming historical drama that is written and directed by Mani Ratnam. This upcoming magnum opus features an ensemble cast – Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Prabhu, among others in the lead. This movie is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s fictional novel of the same name. It was in the beginning of this year when the makers had released the film’s poster and since then fans have been curious to know more details about this flick. Ponniyin Selvan Movie Poster: Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus Promises To Be The Beginning Of The Golden Era On Screen (See Pic).

During a recent Instagram Live session, the ace filmmaker revealed that Ponniyin Selvan will be made in two parts. Yes, we know you’re surprised to hear about Mani Ratnam featuring in an Insta live session. So the director went live with his wife, veteran actress Suhasini, on her Instagram page. From fans to celebs, many joined this live session and it includes, Aditi Rao Hydari, R Madhavan, and more. Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi to Star in Mani Ratnam’s Ambitious Ponniyin Selvan?

One of the fans asked Mani Ratnam if there would be any sequel to Ponniyin Selvan. The filmmaker responded saying, “I am making my upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan in two parts.” There are many filmmakers who making their digital debut as well. So when Mani Ratnam was asked if he even plans to venture into OTT platform, he replied, “Imagine I have been playing tennis for 20 years and you suddenly ask me to play football. It’s like that for me. Why would I do something that I don’t know? It’s better if I continue in a medium that I know about,” reports India Today.

Regarding Ponniyin Selvan, the film is produced under the banner of Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies. The film’s music will be composed by AR Rahman. The film is expected to hit the screens in April 2021.