When a Malayalam film crosses the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide, it's a huge milestone for the industry. It shows that the movie isn't just a hit locally, but it's loved by audiences worldwide. This success signals the growing popularity of Malayalam Cinema beyond its borders. Yes, reaching Rs 100 crore worldwide is a huge win for Mollywood! Achieving this financial milestone shows that the movie is really good at grabbing attention from people everywhere.

The latest film to accomplish this milestone is Manjummel Boys. However, despite claims by the makers that it’s the ‘fastest 100 crore worldwide gross in the history of Mollywood’, it’s not the quickest to reach this milestone. Let’s take a look at the four Malayalam films that made it to the Rs 100 crore club worldwide.

Manjummel Boys

The gripping survival thriller, inspired by real-life events, hit theatres on February 22. Starring Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi, the movie swiftly claimed the title of the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide within just 12 days of release. This remarkable achievement positions it as the fourth Malayalam film to join the prestigious Rs 100 crore club.

Lucifer

The Mohanlal-led political thriller, which hit screens in 2019, stands as another Malayalam film that achieved the impressive milestone of grossing Rs 100 crore worldwide within just 12 days of its release.

Pulimurugan

Before Lucifer, another film starring Mohanlal in the lead role, Pulimurugan, achieved the Rs 100 crore milestone worldwide. However, it took director Vysakh’s film a total of 36 days to enter this esteemed club.

2018 Movie

The Tovino Thomas-starrer stands as the pioneer, being the first film to enter the Rs 100 crore club worldwide. The survival drama, inspired by the 2018 Kerala Floods, accomplished this remarkable feat in a mere 11 days.

So those are the four Malayalam films that made it to the Rs 100 crore club worldwide! We’re eagerly looking forward to more films achieving this level of success around the world.

