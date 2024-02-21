Manjummel Boys promises to be a spine-chilling thriller directed by Chidambaram. The trailer of the film offers a sneak peek into the lives of a group of friends who decide to go on a road trip to Kodaikanal. Little did they know that their lives were about to change amidst their expedition in the popular sightseeing destination, surrounded by forested valleys, waterfalls and much more. This real-life inspired survival drama, featuring an ensemble cast, has already garnered audiences’ attention, and many cannot wait to discover what happened to the youngster (Sreenath Bhasi) in ‘The Devil’s Kitchen’. Manjummel Boys Release Date: Soubin Shahir–Sreenath Bhasi’s Film To Arrive in Theatres on February 22! Check Out the New Poster.

Lead actor Soubin Shahir, who is also producing Manjummel Boys under Parava Films’ banner, shared told Film Companion, “I was offered this script as a package, by which I mean that when Chidambaram came to me with the script for a narration, I already knew the real life incident it is based on. So I wanted to be part of it.” Ahead of this Malayalam film’s theatrical release, here’s looking at some of its key details. Manjummel Boys Trailer: Soubin Shahir and Friends Attempt To Rescue Sreenath Bhasi Trapped in Kodaikanal’s Guna Caves (Watch Video).

Cast – Manjummel Boys stars Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi in the lead along with Balu Varghese, Ganapathy, Jean Paul Lal among others in key roles.

Plot – The synopsis of the film reads, “A group of friends get into a daring rescue mission to save their friend from Guna Caves, a perilously deep pit from where nobody has ever been brought back.”

Watch The Trailer Of Manjummel Boys Below:

Release Date – Manjummel Boys is scheduled to be released in theatres on February 22.

Review – The reviews for Chidambaram directorial Manjummel Boys are not out yet. LatestLY will update y’all as soon as the review of the film is out.

