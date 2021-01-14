Vijay's Master was one film that theatre owners were looking forward to reviving their fortunes after COVID-19 almost obliterated their business last year. The film released yesterday with humungous fanfare, something you always associate with a Vijay movie. That has translated into good dividends for the film and for the movie industry at large as the early estimates of the film's box office outcome are swell! Master has supposedly earned Rs 35 crore Gross on day 1. The regions included are Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. Master Movie Review: Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi Take Their Sweet Time To Come to Blows in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Tiresome Entertainer (LatestLY Exclusive)

Eversince the makers confirmed that Master will indeed be a theatre release rather than an OTT one, people have been waiting for the film. Pongal works well in the scheme of things too. That has helped the movie earn a lot of money, reports suggest. Tamil Nadu alone saw a gross of Rs 26 crore.

#Master creates HISTORY ! Grossed ₹ 26 cr on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu with just 50% occupancy , becomes the biggest Non Holiday opener ever out there. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/gsP7NbBPT3 — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 14, 2021

Even AP and TL couldn't stay away from the Master storm.

#MasterFilm Wednesday AP/TL- ₹9 crore gross (₹5.75 crore Share). Total Day-1 collection IN TN +AP stands mammoth- ₹ 35 cr Gross .. HISTORIC https://t.co/4nqyzYn0ud — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 14, 2021

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had allowed 100 percent occupancy at theatres for Master's release. But the movie released with 50% occupancy at the theatres instead and yet managed good numbers.

