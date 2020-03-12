Master Controversy: IT Raids Vijay's Film's Co-Producer Lalith Kumar's Residence

Thalapathy Vijay In Master (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Vijay starrer film Master has come into the spotlight regarding the Income tax evasion. The IT raids happened at the residence and office of Lalith Kumar, the co-producer of this Tamil actioner. The raid kickstarted on Tuesday evening and is still going on, as per the reports. This is the second film involving south star Vijay, after Bigil, that came under the IT scanner. I-T Raid Controversy: Vijay Sethupathi Comes In Support Of Master Co-Star Thalapathy Vijay (Read Tweet).

A few weeks ago, I-T raid took place at Vijay's residence at Saligramam and Paniyur. He was later on asked to leave the sets of Master in Neyveli and attend the questioning in Chennai. Amid this, Bigil's producer Anbu Chezhiyan's place was also raided out of which Rs 165 crore tax evasion was recovered.

Meanwhile, the fans of Master are totally excited for the release. The makers recently released the track, "Vaathi Coming" from the film and it is already a hit number. The song had the lyrics and the glimpses from the video. It also featured music composer Anirudh Ravichander in it, who danced in a goofy ad swagger manner. In no time, the song became the top trend on social media, thanks to the energy. The flick is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Nassar, Sanjeev, Srinath, Sriman. It is slated to release on 9 April 2020.