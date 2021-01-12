Master starring Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi was initially scheduled to be released in theatres in April last year. However, the theatrical release had to be delayed by almost a year owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Finally, almost after a year, the makers announced that this Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial would be hitting the big screens on January 13, 2021, and since the excitement amongst movie buffs have been sky high. But ahead of the grand release, Master unfortunately faced the wrath of online piracy. A few content from the film was leaked online and now from the makers to the star cast and fans, all are urging not to share any video clips and ruin the makers’ and actors’ efforts. Thalapathy Vijay’s Master in Trouble After Movie Scenes Get Leaked Online; Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Reacts.

XB Film Creators, the banner under which Master is produced, shared a post that read, “Team #Master requests you all not to forward/share any leaked content and if you come across anything of these sorts, please share it with us at report@blockxpiracy.com. Film’s leading lady Malavika Mohanan wrote, “It takes months, sometimes a year to make a 3 hour long film. Please respect the hard work and the effort that goes into making a film, and kindly don’t share any leaked clips from #Master Folded hands It’s coming to theatres near you in exactly 1 day.” And now let’s see how fans have reacted on this major issue by using the hashtag #MasterLeaked. Makers Of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi And Ranveer Singh’s ’83 Planning To Release One Of The Films After Thalapathy Vijay’s Master Hits The Big Screen.

This is not the first time that any scenes from films or a full movie has been leaked online. Such incidences have happened in the past and the makers have often requested to stop such acts and think of the efforts that goes behind in making a film. Master would be hitting the theatres on January 13!

