Master starring Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi was initially scheduled to be released in theatres in April last year. However, the theatrical release had to be delayed by almost a year owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Finally, almost after a year, the makers announced that this Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial would be hitting the big screens on January 13, 2021, and since the excitement amongst movie buffs have been sky high. But ahead of the grand release, Master unfortunately faced the wrath of online piracy. A few content from the film was leaked online and now from the makers to the star cast and fans, all are urging not to share any video clips and ruin the makers’ and actors’ efforts. Thalapathy Vijay’s Master in Trouble After Movie Scenes Get Leaked Online; Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Reacts.

XB Film Creators, the banner under which Master is produced, shared a post that read, “Team #Master requests you all not to forward/share any leaked content and if you come across anything of these sorts, please share it with us at report@blockxpiracy.com. Film’s leading lady Malavika Mohanan wrote, “It takes months, sometimes a year to make a 3 hour long film. Please respect the hard work and the effort that goes into making a film, and kindly don’t share any leaked clips from #Master Folded hands It’s coming to theatres near you in exactly 1 day.” And now let’s see how fans have reacted on this major issue by using the hashtag #MasterLeaked. Makers Of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi And Ranveer Singh’s ’83 Planning To Release One Of The Films After Thalapathy Vijay’s Master Hits The Big Screen.

Request From Samantha Akkineni FC

It's unfair to spoil a team's hardwork in an overnight. A request from @Samanthaprabhu2 fans, please avoid sharing leaked clips from #Master film considering the persistent hardwork of the team. 🙏 — Trends Samantha™ (@Trends_Samantha) January 11, 2021

Suriya Fans Request The Same

Kind Request to All @Suriya_offl Anna Fans ! Don't Share leaked video Of #Master 🙏 Lots of Technicians Hardwork Will Be Lost....We Must Not Do this ! Our Suriya Anna Will not Agree this too..@Dir_Lokesh @XBFilmCreators — Suriya Fans Army™ (@Suriyafans_army) January 11, 2021

So True

Please do not share any leaked clips from #Master. Many have given their heart and soul to work in the movie. Already there is so much delay and the movie is finally getting released now. Don't spoil it. Fight directly even if someone is your enemy, do not backstab at any cost. — Clinton Roach (@Clinton22Roach) January 11, 2021

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Efforts

#masterleaked Feel for this guy coming from a small village with passion and big dream worked hard for 10 years to reach this height he is one amongst us nama passagala namaley valara uda mattingirom😓Dont worry @Dir_Lokesh na u will grow higher❤ pic.twitter.com/mXT145k5DZ — Ahamedfazil (@Mrblackmaniac) January 11, 2021

Say No To Online Piracy

Thalapathy Fans Upset Aha Venam #MasterLeaked Videos Ellam Pakka Venam.. Only Watch Theater's 🙏 Thalaivan Dharisanam Only Theater'S 😍 Always I Stand Thalapathy Anna My Uyir My God ..🙏#WeStandWithMaster #Master #MasterFilm @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/D8SNg1PYRQ — #Master 🔥On Jan 13th💥 (@Rayyappan_Saran) January 11, 2021

This is not the first time that any scenes from films or a full movie has been leaked online. Such incidences have happened in the past and the makers have often requested to stop such acts and think of the efforts that goes behind in making a film. Master would be hitting the theatres on January 13!

