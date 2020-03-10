Master Song Vaathi Coming: Thalapathy Vijay and Anirudh Ravichander Dance Their Heart Out In This Energetic Track (Watch Video)

Master Song Vaathi Coming (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Thalapathy Vijay fans are over the moon with the new lyric music video from Master. The film has been in the news since forever, thanks to the combination of Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anirudh Ravinchander. Now the makers released the second single from this Tamil action film, namely, "Vaathi Coming." The fans were eagerly waiting for this Holi 2020 release and this turns out to be the perfect treat for the fans of the Kollywood star.

In the video, we see a few glimpses of the making of the film. We also see the dancers being choreographed for a song. Vijay sports some kickass moves on the energetic track, as expected. What no one expected was music composer Anirudh's appearance in this video! He is seen in a goofy avatar and creating his own weird signature step. However, the leading lady of the film was not visible anywhere in the musical video. Check it out below.

Watch Vaathi Coming Video Here:

Master also stars Vijay Sethupathi in a very crucial role in the film. Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Nassar, Sanjeev, Srinath, Sriman are some of the artists seen in this high-voltage action plus thriller drama. Earlier, the makers had released "Kutti Story" song from the film that was well-received by the fans. The film is slated to release on 9 April 2020. How did you like the second song from this much-celebrated film? Do let us know in the comments section below.