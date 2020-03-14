Master Song Vaathi Raid Lyrical Video Out! Vijay's New Song By Anirudh Ravichander Is Energetic (Watch)

Vaathi Raid (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Vijay's Master is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The third song from the movie has been dropped on the internet, just one day before the audio launch. The song, titled, Vaathi Raid, is powerful, with thumping beats and very energetic vocals from Arivu and Anirudh Ravichander. The latter has also composed the music, and once again he has proven why he has become India's favourite composer over time. Arivu has also penned the amazing lyrics, that go perfectly with the powerful music and are easy to sing. Master Song Vaathi Coming: Thalapathy Vijay and Anirudh Ravichander Dance Their Heart Out In This Energetic Track (Watch Video).

Only the lyrical video for the song has been released. The music video for Vaathi Raid is still being kept under the wraps. It is becoming quite a trend in the industry to only release the lyrical videos of songs from the films.

The makers of the film had planned a mega launch event for the audio. A stadium was to be booked for the fans. But during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the plans were scrapped. Instead, a rather private audio launch will be live-streamed for the fans on March 15.

Vaathi Raid was dropped on the internet without any intimation. A complete surprise. The internet is already calling it the makers' reply to the IT raid that was recently conducted on Vijay's house. The raid led to a pause on the shooting of the film.

Watch The Lyrical Video of Vaathi Raid Here:

Kutti Story and Vaathi Coming were the other two songs from Master that were released earlier. The songs generated a quick interest in the fans. The music of the film will be memorable. We wonder what else is in store. we will have our answers tomorrow when the jukebox of the film is released online. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates.