Miss India: Keerthy Suresh Starrer Gets a Release Date, All Set to Hit the Screens on April 17

Keerthy Suresh who bagged a National Award in 2019 for her stellar performance in Mahanati is all set to entertain us even more with her upcoming film, Miss India. This film marks Suresh's 20th project in the industry and ever since the makers dropped a BTS video on the occasion of the actress' birthday left the fans of the actress super excited for the film. To make things even better, now we have bigger news given that Miss India's release date is here! The film is all set to the screens on April 17th 2020. Keerthy Suresh’s Film with Narendra Nath Is Titled Miss India! National Award-Winning Actress Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous in This Title Teaser Video.

The bilingual Tamil-Telugu film is expected to be a family entertainer. Other than Keerthy, the film also stars Nadhiya, Naresh, Rajendra Prasad, Kamal Kamaraju and Bhanushree in lead roles. The short teaser video that was released by the makers earlier didn't give away much about the film's story except that the film has been shot in some amazing locations and that Keerthy will be seen in a super stylish avatar in this film.

Check Out the Film's Release Date Here:

It is official!! Keerthy Suresh @KeerthyOfficial 's #MissIndia will hit the screens on April 17th 2020 as the first Family Entertainer of this summer! Gear up to see our National Award winning actress like never before :) pic.twitter.com/bx2TD434je — Mahesh S Koneru (@smkoneru) February 19, 2020

Another big release that is slated for an April release is also Anushka Shetty's Nishabdham, which will be hitting the screens on April 2. As for Miss India, the film's music has been composed by Thaman and after the massive success of his recent album with Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, we can't wait to hear the Miss India soundtrack. Keerthy Suresh Birthday: 5 Best Movies of the 2019 National Award Winning Actress That You Must Not Miss.

The film has been directed by debutante Narendranath and is produced by Mahesh S Koneru under the banner East Coast Productions. Let's hope to get a glimpse of the trailer soon!