Vijay Sethupathi's choice of films has established him as an artist who wants to tell stories that are different and impactful. Of course, when he launched his production house, Vijay Sethupathi Productions, we were excited to see the content that he'd bring to the world. And today, we have a whiff of that. The trailer for VSP's first film, Mughiz, has released online. The movie is just one hour long and will be released on the web, as per the producer-actor's tweet. The movie stars Regina Cassandra opposite Sethupathi. Master: These Stills Of Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan And Vijay Sethupathi From Lokesh Kanagaraj Directorial Are Unmissable!

The trailer starts with a weird conversation between a couple. The husband is trying to explain that he got their teenage daughter a puppy so she gets attached to it. And when the dog will die, approximately when the daughter is 25 years old, they will get to see her deal with this situation. Maybe they want her to learn how to handle grief. Still, a very weird way to do that.

Unfortunately, the dog died a little too early than expected. The wife also asks the husband "who will console me?" and the couple snuggles. Clearly, this is an emotional story with grief waiting around the corner like a time bomb to explode. Mumbaikar First Look: Karan Johar, SS Rajamouli Share an Intriguing Glimpse of Vijay Sethupathi, Vikrant Massey Starrer Film (View Pic).

Watch The Trailer For Mughiz Here:

The background score of Mughiz is very soothing. That is another aspect to look forward to. Revaa has composed the music. Karthik Swaminathan has written and directed the film. Sathya Ponmar is behind the camera. Looks like a cool team! Looking forward to the film.

