Naa Saami Ranga is an upcoming period action drama film in the Telugu language, directed by Vijay Binn. The movie is an adaptation of the Malayalam film Porinju Mariam Jose, with credits to Joshiy for the original story. Prasanna Kumar Bezawada is responsible for the dialogues, and one of the trailer's notable features is the lively background score by MM Keeravani. Nagarjuna's New Film Titled Naa Saami Ranga, Actor Shares First Look on Occasion of His 64th Birthday! (Watch Video).

Here's an overview of everything you need to know before the film hits theatres.

Plot: The narrative revolves around the politics of a village, focusing on the protagonist 'Kishtayya' and his group of friends.

Cast: The stellar cast includes Nagarjuna in the role of Kishtayya, Ashika Ranganath as Varalakshmi, Allari Naresh as Anji, Mirnaa Menon as Manga, Raj Tarun as Bhaskar, Rukshar Dhillon as Kumari, along with Jisshu Sengupta, Ravi Varma as Lakshmipathi, Nassar, Rao Ramesh, and Madhusudan Rao.

Naa Saami Ranga Trailer

Runtime and Certification: The film boasts a runtime of two hours and 26 minutes and has obtained a U/A certification.

Release Date: Mark your calendars for the film's release on January 14, 2024.

Review: Wait for Naa Saami Ranga Review as it has not arrived yet. Latestly will notify you as soon as it is live!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2024 03:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).