Nani is one of the finest talents of Telugu Cinema. The actor who celebrates his 37th birthday today has done a varied range of films in his career. He has starred in commercially successful films, but it took time for him to gain stardom in Telugu Cinema. In 2008 he had made his debut with the film Ashta Chamma and featured in many more successful films. It was director Mohan Krishna Indraganti who noticed Nani in an advertisement and then offered him a role in Ashta Chamma. Shyam Singha Roy: Shooting Of Nani, Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty’s Film To Commence From December! View Pics From The Puja Ceremony.

Pilla Zamindar, Eega, Yevade Subramanyam, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha, Gentleman are some of his successful projects. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at the films that helped him gain stardom in Telugu Cinema. Nani 28 Curtain Raiser: Nani and Nazriya Nazim Fahadh’s Telugu Film Is Titled Ante Sundaraniki! (Watch Video).

Bhale Bhale Magadivoy – Nani played the role an absent minded scientist who is easily prone to distraction. Directed by Maruthi Dasari, this film was Nani’s second blockbuster after Eega and the first blockbuster in which he played a full-length role.

Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha – A rom-com written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, this film featured Mehreen Pirzada opposite Nani, in which the actor has a simple and soft-natured personality. This film had shattered the records set by Nani’s previous film Bhale Bhale Magadivoy.

Gentleman – Nani starred in a romantic murder mystery thriller that was directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti. It featured him in a dual role and critics lauded him for his brilliant performance.

Nenu Local – Despite being a predictable story, it was Nani’s performance that helped this film to shine at the box office. This Trinadha Rao Nakkina directorial became another commercially successful film in Nani’s kitty.

Jersey – Set in the period of 1986 and 1996, Nani is seen as a 36-year-old who quits cricket due to political issues in the selection process. He is then seen jobless, who later makes an attempt to get back at the game all over again.

These are some of the films that helped Nani gain popularity in the industry and also helped him gain stardom in other industries as well. We wish the Telugu actor a very happy birthday!

