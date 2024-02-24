Nani is often referred to as the ‘Natural Star’ due to his ability to portray characters with authenticity and sincerity. He is known for his versatility and has showcased his talent across various genres, including romantic comedies, dramas, thrillers, among others. Born on February 24, 1984, he started his career as an assistant director before making his acting debut with the film Ashta Chamma in 2008. His performance in this film earned him critical acclaim and marked the beginning of a successful acting career. Nani Birthday: Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha, Gentleman – 5 Films That Helped The Actor Gain Stardom In Telugu Cinema!

Over the years Nani has delivered notable performances in films such as Ala Modalaindi, Eega, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Nenu Local, Jersey, Shyam Singha Roy, Dasara, Hi Nanna and many others. Today, he is considered as one of the leading actors in the Telugu film industry. He has gained widespread attention from audiences across the globe with his compelling performances. He has entertained the audience with his wit and charisma, even showcased his acting prowess in emotionally-driven dramas and so on. Nani’s movie choices indeed demonstrate his openness to exploring diverse roles that challenge him creatively. On the occasion of Nani’s birthday today, let’s take a look at some of his recent releases. These Telugu films are available to watch online, making it one of the best ways to celebrate Nani’s 40th birthday! Nani Believes the Intensity He Brings ‘Would Differ’ From Ranbir Kapoor’s Energy if He Were Offered Lead Role in Animal (Watch Video).

Shyam Singha Roy

Shyam Singha Roy, a captivating tale of reincarnation with Nani portraying dual roles. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian as the female leads. Set against a period backdrop, this period romantic drama is available to watch on Netflix, offering audiences a chance to experience its spellbinding narrative.

Ante Sundaraniki

Ante Sundaraniki stars Nani and Nazriya Nazim in the lead roles, marking their first collaboration. It is a light-hearted romantic comedy with elements of humour and drama. Fans can enjoy binge-watching this Vivek Athreya directorial on Netflix.

HIT: The Second Case

This marks the second installment in the HIT Universe, succeeding the successful HIT: The First Case. While Nani is not part of the lead star cast, he takes on the role of producer under his banner Wall Poster Cinema. Moreover, Nani pleasantly surprises audiences with a cameo appearance in this Adivi Sesh-led film. You can catch this gripping crime thriller on Prime Video.

Dasara

Dasara follows the enduring friendship between Dharani (Nani) and Suri (Deekshith Shetty), as well as their shared love for Vennela (Keerthy Suresh), amidst the backdrop of Veerlapalli’s coal mining village. This Telugu period drama is available to watch on Netflix.

Hi Nanna

Starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur, Hi Nanna is an emotional romantic drama that beautifully portrays the complexities of love and relationships. With compelling performances and an engaging storyline, this film promises to captivate your heart. You can now this movie on Netflix!

Looking forward to many more memorable performances and cinematic moments from the ‘Natural Star’ of Tollywood. Happy Birthday, Nani!

