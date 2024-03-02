Nayanthara, the Lady Superstar in the southern pantheon, shared a cryptic message on her social media that worried her fans. The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a text that read, "She's gonna forever say 'I got this' even with tears in her eyes." Nayanthara Wishes Samantha Ruth Prabhu ‘More Power’ As She Completes 14 Years in the Industry!

Nayanthara's Instagram Story

Nayanthara's Instagram Story

The cryptic message on her Instagram comes after it was rumoured that she had unfollowed her husband, Tamil director Vignesh Shivan. A Reddit user had shared the screenshot of Vignesh being absent from the list of people whom Nayanthara follows on Instagram. Vignesh, though, appears in Nayanthara's 'Following' list on the photo-sharing app.

Last week, Nayanthara took to her Instagram stories and shared a black and white picture in which she can be seen standing beside Vignesh, whose arms are wrapped around her. Nayanthara didn’t write anything, she attached Prateek Kuhad's song 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' to her story. Nayanthara, incidentally, last shared the screen with Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2024 10:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).