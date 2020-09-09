Actor Nithiin who received immense praises and success for his recent film Bheeshma that he kicked off 2020 with has now shown gratitude towards the film's director with an amazing gesture. Director Venky Kudumula revealed that he received a special gift from Nithiin on his birthday and you won't believe what it is. As a note of thanks for the massive success of his recent film, the actor presented a brand new luxury Range Rover car to his Bheeshma director. Taking to Twitter, director Venky not only expressed his gratitude but also shared an amazing picture. Nithiin and Shalini Tie the Knot in Hyderabad! Pics from the Tollywood Couple’s Wedding Ceremony Hit the Internet.

On Twitter, Bheeshma director took to Twitter and wrote, "When u make a best film with the best person, best things happen! Thank you so much for this best birthday gift @actor_nithiin anna.. Love u loads.." There's no doubt that with their recent film, it has been quite clear that Nithiin and Venky are a great combo and we certainly hope they team up for another project again. Bheesma had managed to get good reviews and many particularly praised the director for the way he presented Nithiin in the film. Bheeshma Review: Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna's Romantic-Comedy Gets a Thumbs-Up From Twitterati.

Check Out the Tweet Here:

When u make a best film with the best person, best things happen ! Thank you so much for this best birthday gift @actor_nithiin anna.. Love u loads.. 😍😘🤗🤩 pic.twitter.com/JX5cw38e6f — Venky Kudumula (@VenkyKudumula) September 8, 2020

As for Nithiin, the actor had recently hit the news as he tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri in a low-key ceremony. On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Rang De alongside Keerthy Suresh.

