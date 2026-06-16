‘No Clarity’: ‘Kalki 2’ Spokesperson Addresses Rumours of Alia Bhatt Joining Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan-Starrer Sequel

Mumbai, June 16, 2026: The Bollywood rumour mill went into overdrive today, June 16, 2026, with widespread speculation that top actress Alia Bhatt had been roped in for the highly anticipated sequel to Nag Ashwin's epic mythological science-fiction film, Kalki 2898 AD. Reports even suggested that Bhatt had already commenced shooting for the film, sending fans into a frenzy. However, a spokesperson for the Kalki 2898 AD team has swiftly moved to douse these fires, stating there is "no official clarity yet" on her casting. ‘Why Is She Everywhere?’: Alia Bhatt To Join Prabhas’ ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Sequel? Netizens React to Viral Casting Report

Alia Bhatt Really Part of Kalki 2?

The swirling rumours, which gained significant traction across social media platforms on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, indicated that Alia Bhatt was set to join the star-studded ensemble of the Kalki 2898 AD sequel. While some speculated she might be replacing Deepika Padukone, who has officially exited the follow-up project, others suggested she was onboard for a new, pivotal role.

Addressing these persistent claims, a spokesperson for the film's production house, Vyjayanthi Movies, provided a direct response to Hindustan Times. When questioned about Alia Bhatt having already shot for the film, the spokesperson categorically stated, "No shooting." Further elaborating on the casting reports, they added, "There's no official clarity yet. Someone posted it on social media, and everyone else copied and pasted it as news. There's definitely no clarity regarding her casting yet."

This official statement aims to bring much-needed clarity amidst the fervent fan discussions and media buzz surrounding the next chapter of the Kalki Cinematic Universe.

The Kalki 2898 AD Saga So Far

Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by C Aswani Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies, was a monumental cinematic achievement. The film, released on June 27, 2024, garnered critical acclaim and massive box office success, grossing an estimated INR 1,041–1,100 crore globally against a budget of INR 600 crore.

The film was released across various languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, in standard, IMAX, and 3D formats. Interestingly, Alia Bhatt herself had praised the trailer of Kalki 2898 AD on June 12, 2024, calling it "unreal" on her Instagram stories.

Deepika Padukone's Exit and the Search for a New Lead

The buzz around new castings for the sequel intensified after it was officially announced by Vyjayanthi Movies in September 2025 that Deepika Padukone would not be returning for Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2. Sources have since indicated that Sai Pallavi is reportedly being considered for the role of SUM-80, originally portrayed by Padukone. ‘Kalki 2’: Amitabh Bachchan Shares BTS Pictures With Kamal Haasan, Shoot Begins in Hyderabad (See Pics).

With 60% of the filming for Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2 reportedly already completed by June 29, 2024, and principal photography expected to resume by February 2025, the anticipation for official casting announcements remains high. Fans will have to wait for a definitive word from the makers regarding Alia Bhatt's potential involvement in this ambitious cinematic universe.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 05:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).