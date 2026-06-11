Not ‘Jana Nayagan’, THIS Thalapathy Vijay Film to Re-Release in Theatres on His 52nd Birthday

As actor-turned-Chief Minister Vijay prepares to celebrate his 52nd birthday on June 22, fans across Tamil Nadu have received a special pre-birthday treat. The highly acclaimed 2017 blockbuster, Mersal, starring Vijay in a triple role, is confirmed for a theatrical re-release in select cinemas, rekindling nostalgic excitement among his massive fan base. This news comes amidst lingering uncertainty surrounding the release of Jana Nayagan, touted as Vijay's final cinematic outing before fully dedicating himself to politics. Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Faces Fresh Hurdle As Producers Refund Money to Distributors Amid CBFC Delay – Report.

‘Mersal’ Hits Theatres on June 19

Directed by the acclaimed Atlee, Mersal is slated to hit theatres on June 19, 2026, leading up to Vijay's birthday on June 22. The re-release, however, will be a regional event, limited to screens across Chennai and Chengalpattu. This strategic re-run allows fans in these key regions to revisit one of their idol's most celebrated films on the big screen, a special gesture in light of his current political commitments.

Originally released during the Diwali festival on October 18, 2017, Mersal was a commercial success, reportedly grossing nearly Rs 200 crore at the box office worldwide. The film, produced by Thenandal Studio Limited as their 100th production, features Vijay in a compelling triple role as a father, Vetrimaaran, and his twin sons, Maaran and Vetri. The ensemble cast also includes Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen, and SJ Suryah in pivotal roles. AR Rahman composed the film's memorable soundtrack, with cinematography by G K Vishnu and editing by Ruben.

‘Jana Nayagan’ Row

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated Jana Nayagan, which marks Vijay's swansong in cinema before his full transition into politics, continues to be mired in release delays. Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, the political action thriller has faced multiple roadblocks, primarily due to ongoing issues with censor certification.

Initially slated for a Pongal 2026 release on January 9, the film's debut was postponed due to certification hurdles. The film features a strong supporting cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Prakash Raj, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.

More About ‘Mersal’

Mersal garnered significant attention not only for its compelling storyline, which tackled medical malpractice and corruption, but also for Vijay's powerful performance in multiple characters. The film's success cemented the collaboration between Vijay and Atlee, who later reunited for another blockbuster, Bigil. Its re-release is poised to offer a fresh wave of excitement for fans, serving as a reminder of Vijay's cinematic prowess as he navigates his new role as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, a position he assumed on May 10, 2026, after launching his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, on February 2, 2024. Vijay’s Statue Worshipped by TVK Worker in Tiruchirappalli; Claims It Will Bring Good Fortune to Tamil Nadu (Watch Viral Video).

As Mersal prepares for its celebratory return, the industry and fans alike continue to eagerly await an official announcement regarding the fate of Jana Nayagan, hoping for a resolution to its release conundrum soon.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).