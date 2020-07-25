Naga Shaurya is all set to star in a sports drama and while the first look of the film which has till now been referred to as NSK20 will drop on July 27, the actor has dropped a glimpse of the pre-look and it seems quite intriguing. The pre-look of the film was released today, which sees Naga Shaurya sport a buff new look as he flaunts his bareback. The actor is also seen sporting a man bun and a heavy beard. The actor's chiselled look is sure to inspire you to work out more. The pre-look gives hint that the film will be about an ancient sport. Naga Shaurya and Niharika Konidela Are NOT Dating, Confirms Oka Manasu Actor.

Sharing the pre-look, Naga Shaurya wrote, "Getting ready to meet you all with one of the ancient sports." The film is based on the sport of archery. The first-look of the yet-to-be-titled #NS20 will be launched by Sekhar Kammula on July 27 at 9 AM. We are expecting the film's title will also release soon along with the film's first look. The film's music will be composed by Kaala Bhairava.

Check Out the Prelook Here:

Naga Shaurya was last seen in Oh! Baby and Aswathama, both of which received amazing reviews. As for #NS20, the film is being directed by Santossh Jagarlapudi. The film's pre-look is captioned as "The Game Will Never Be The Same" and well, we are more than excited for catch the first look and also the film's title soon.

